Ukraine police: 15 officers injured in clash with far-right

In this image from video provided by the Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, far-right demonstrators clash with riot police outside the presidential administration building in Kiev, Ukraine, Saturday, March 9, 2012. Three police officers in Ukraine have been injured in a clash with far-right demonstrators in the capital. The violence occurred outside the presidential administration building in Kiev where several hundred demonstrators had gathered Saturday to call for arrests of top figures in an alleged military corruption scandal. Radio Liberty via AP Radio Free Europe