In Russia, gender equality still a long way off

In this undated photo provided by Russian Defense Ministry Press Service, soldiers and ballerinas pose for pictures during a photoshoot in Yekaterinburg, Russia, to mark International Women's Day. When a Russian army recruitment office ordered a photoshoot to celebrate International Women's Day, it didn't feature any of the 45,000 women currently serving in the country's armed forces. While International Women's Day is marked Friday across many countries with calls for gender equality, in Russia it is still a holiday largely focused on celebrating outdated gender roles. (Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP) AP