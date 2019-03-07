Lebanon’s president says Hezbollah part of Lebanese people

In this photo released by Lebanon's official government photographer, Dalati Nohra, Lebanese President Michel Aoun, right, shakes hands with Britain's Foreign Office Minister Alistair Burt, at the presidential palace, in Beirut, Lebanon, Thursday, March 7, 2019. Aoun spoke up in defense of the country’s militant Hezbollah group, telling Burt that the group’s allegiances in the region do not affect internal Lebanese politics. (Dalati Nohra via AP) Dalati Nohra AP