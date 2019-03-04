Russian oil imports surge in US as Venezuela’s slow to a trickle

When Venezuela’s interim President Juan Guaidó left the country a week ago, he slipped out like a hunted man, defying a travel ban by crossing into rural Colombia overland. On Monday, he returned in the most high-profile way possible: landing at the country’s principal airport in Maiquetía in broad daylight.

Guaidó’s bold return — despite the threat of arrest or worse — has given the opposition a shot in the arm at a time when the political battle between Guaidó and Nicolás Maduro for control of the country is grinding into its second month.