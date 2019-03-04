Hopes for missing Yazidis dim as Islamic State defeat looms

In this Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019 photo, Baseh Hammo, a Yazidi woman who escaped enslavement by Islamic State group militants, shows the injuries to her hands that was carried out by an Albanian who forced her to put her hands on hot asphalt, then stomped on them with his boots, at a relatives's tent in a camp for displaced people outside Dahuk, Iraq. Yazidi women enslaved by the Islamic State group who escaped captivity say there could be hundreds of other women still missing, women who may never return home. Khalid Mohammed AP Photo