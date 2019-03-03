UN says heavy rains, floods kill 20 in southern Afghanistan

A boy walks inside what is left of a home that was damaged by heavy rains in Kandahar province, south of Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday, March, 3, 2019. The U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said at least 20 people have died as heavy rains and flooding over the past few days swept away their homes and cars in southern Afghanistan's Kandahar province. The U.N. humanitarian agency said on Saturday night that at least 10 people, including children, remain missing. Sidiqullah Khan AP Photo