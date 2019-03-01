Belgian, Luxembourg want Orban out of EU group

FILE - In this May 22, 2015 file photo, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker, right, and European Council President Donald Tusk, left, greet Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban during a summit in Riga, Latvia. Across the European Union, a three-month campaign has begun ahead of May’s election for the European Parliament, a massive exercise in democracy that spans 27 nations and close to half a billion people. This year could be a tipping point in post-war European history. Some traditional political powerhouses might start to crumble and extremist, populist parties might gain more clout. The next parliament will have 705 seats, since Britain is to leave and won’t be taking part in the May 23-26 vote. Mindaugas Kulbis, File AP Photo