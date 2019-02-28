EU Commission rebuts Orban’s accusations over migration

A billboard from a campaign of the Hungarian government showing EU Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker and Hungarian-American financier George Soros with the caption "You, too, have a right to know what Brussels is preparing to do." is displayed at a street in Budapest, Hungary, Feb. 26, 2019. The Hungarian government claims that EU leaders like Juncker, backed by Soros, want to bring mass migration into Europe. The billboard has been sprayed with graffiti saying "Orban thief," in reference to Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban. Pablo Gorondi AP Photo