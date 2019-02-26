Mirroring grandfather, Kim rides the rails to Trump summit

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, center right, is welcomed upon arrival by train, back, in Dong Dang in Vietnamese border town Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019, ahead of his second summit with U.S. President Donald Trump. For his second summit with President Trump, Kim opted to travel retro _ riding the rails like his grandfather decades before. The decision was likely part security and part optics, designed to bring back memories of North Korean "eternal president" Kim Il Sung's many travels by train. Minh Hoang AP Photo