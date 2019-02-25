Timeline of Cardinal George Pell’s career and accusations

In this Friday, Feb. 22, 2019, photo, Cardinal George Pell leaves the County Court in Melbourne, Australia. The most senior Catholic cleric ever charged with child sex abuse has been convicted on Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019 of molesting two choirboys moments after celebrating Mass, dealing a new blow to the Catholic hierarchy's credibility after a year of global revelations of abuse and cover-up. Andy Brownbill AP Photo