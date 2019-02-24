In Nigeria vote, armed vigilantes work to keep the peace

In this photo taken on Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019, vigilantes armed with crude weapons mount a roadblock on a dark street in Yola, Nigeria. Thousands of civilian volunteers who identify as the Vigilante Group of Nigeria, have banded together to fight Islamic extremists and other bandits who have turned parts of Nigeria’s north into a warzone. The work of the vigilantes, who work closely with local authorities, is believed to have made towns like Yola, capital of the northern state of Adamawa, safer ahead of Saturday’s presidential vote and the count on Sunday. Sunday Alamba AP Photo