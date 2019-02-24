UN: Last year saw highest number of Afghan civilian deaths

Richard Bennett, United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) Human Rights Director holds a copy of the U.N. 2018 Annual Report on the Protection of Civilians in Armed Conflict in Afghanistan, during a press conference in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019. The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan said 10,993 civilians were killed or wounded last year, the highest number since the international organization began tallying figures in 2009. Rahmat Gul AP Photo