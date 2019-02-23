Amid flaring tensions at the Venezuela border, four soldiers desert their post

Amid flaring tensions on the border, four members of Venezuela’s National Guard defected on Saturday and crossed the border into Colombia.

According to a Colombian immigration official cited by the French news agency AFP, three National Guardsmen rode inside a white armored vehicle, which plowed through the crowd control barriers placed over the Simon Bolivar bridge linking Venezuela to the Colombian border town of Cucuta.





The barriers placed were by the Nicolás Maduro regime on a border bridge to block the country’s entry of humanitarian aid, which is on the other side of the border.

The vehicle was left on the bridge while the guardsmen entered into Colombian territory. Then it was driven away.

The immigration official also confirmed that fourth guardsman, a sergeant, deserted into Colombia through another of the bridges with Cucuta.





According to videos taken at the scene, a group of people who were on the bridge also helped break down some of the barriers. In the confusion several people were injured, including a uniformed woman who was bleeding from the head.





The national guards who crossed the border into Colombia seemed to be part of the barrier that had been ordered to block the way through the Maduro regime.

Venezuela’s interim President Juan Guaidó, together with the Venezuela National Assembly, has vowed to bring tons humanitarian aid across into Venezuela from Colombia, Brazil and Curaçao over objections from President Nicolas Maduro.

Earlier Saturday, Venezuela’s National Guard fired tear gas on residents clearing a barricaded border bridge between Venezuela and Colombia to let humanitarian aid pass through.





Tensions began flaring at dawn at the blocked entrance of the Francisco de Paula Santander bridge on the Venezuelan border town of Urena where humanitarian aid that the opposition will try to deliver inside the country is being stored.





Hundreds of Venezuelans camped out overnight near the bridge.