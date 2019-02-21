Nicaragua’s Ortega says he will restart talks with opponents

FILE - In this Sept. 5, 2018 file photo, Nicaragua's President Daniel Ortega and his wife, Vice President Rosario Murillo, lead a rally in Managua, Nicaragua. Despite the new Feb. 1, 2019 tax rises, Nicaragua has not seen a repeat of last year’s mass protests. And it seems unlikely to, since Ortega forcefully quashed the challenge to his power, including effectively outlawing opposition demonstrations since September. Alfredo Zuniga, File AP Photo