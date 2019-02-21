Indigo, ash and time mark Nigeria’s centuries-old dye pits

In this photo taken Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019, a craftsman dyes cloth with indigo in one of the ancient dye pits of Kofar Mata in Kano, northern Nigeria. The dye pits were founded in 1498 and are said to be the last ones of their kind but some of the craftsmen grumble about competition from Chinese fabrics that have entered the markets and sell for half the price. Ben Curtis AP Photo