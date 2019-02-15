Women recall the ‘hell’ of Soviet war in Afghanistan

In this photo taken on Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019, Tatyana Rybalchenko, who worked as a nurse during the Soviet campaign in Afghanistan between 1986 and 1988, holds a photo of her taken in June 1986 in Kabul, Afghanistan, during her interview with The Associated Press in Moscow, Russia. As Russia this week marks the 30th anniversary of the withdrawal of the Soviet troops, the memories of the war are still fresh for female nurses and clerks and shopkeepers, mostly young and single, who were thrust into the disastrous campaign that came to known as Russia's Vietnam. Alexander Zemlianichenko AP Photo