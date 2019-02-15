Thai party fields transgender candidate for prime minister

In this Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019 photo, Pauline Ngarmpring, left, speaks with workers of a roadside massage parlor during an election campaign in Bangkok, Thailand. As Pinit Ngarmpring, he was a CEO and sports promoter, well known in the world of Thai soccer. Now, under her preferred new name of Pauline Ngarmpring, she's pursuing a bid to become the country's first transgender prime minister. Gemunu Amarasinghe AP Photo