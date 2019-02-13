Swipe right for the cow of your dreams: Now there’s a Tinder for livestock

Let the meat market jokes fly.

A British firm offers a new Tinder-like app aimed at livestock, or at least their owners seeking to match up cattle for breeding purposes, BBC News reports.

Tudder, available now in the Apple Store, features profiles of cattle from 42,000 farms across Great Britain.

“Playing the role of moo-pid, farmers can download the app, and through their phone swipe right for yes and left for no in the search for the perfect match,” says the pun-filled app store page, which also says it aims to match “sheepish farm animals with their soulmates.”

Swiping right takes farmers to SellMyLivestock.com, which commissioned the app from Hectare Agritech. There, owners of potential suitors can contact other farmers to negotiate a match, KTVU reported. Users hear a “moo” as they swipe left or right.

Profile descriptions on Tudder include such bon mots as “nice big strong sorts make nice suckler cows” to “quiet well grown young bull ready to work,” the station reported.

Matching livestock “should be easier than matching people,” said Doug Bairner, chief executive of Hectare Agritech, BBC News reported.

Farmer Marcus Lampard in Wales says it’s a lot simpler to trade livestock online, Bloomberg reported.

“Going to market is a nuisance,” Lampard said, according to the publication. “If I go to an open market with a bull, and then maybe bring it back, it shuts everything down on the farm for at least two weeks.’’

The 76-year-old farmer in Carmarthenshire says his daughter actually handles the Tudder listings. “At my age we think we’re quite techy, but our grandchildren think we’re hopeless,” Lampard said, Bloomberg reported.