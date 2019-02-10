Hezbollah leader appears on Israeli recycling ad

Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah has invaded the Israeli city of Tel Aviv — as the face of an eye-catching, satirical new recycling campaign.
A gigantic poster featuring the Lebanese militant leader overlooking Tel Aviv's Ayalon highway went up Thursday and encourages Israelis to recycle plastic bottles.
Above Nasrallah's head reads the caption: "I don't recycle bottles." Beneath him, the poster says: "Nasrallah has been stuck in a bunker for 12 years. What is your excuse?"
ELA, Israel's recycling company, was not immediately available for comment.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Bradenton Herald
#ReadLocal
Nasrallah has remained in hiding underground, making rare public appearances, since a 2006 war between Hezbollah and Israel.
The U.S., EU and Israel consider Hezbollah a terrorist organization.
Comments