Q&A: US envoy’s road to Afghan peace littered with obstacles

FILE - In this Monday, Jan. 28, 2019, file photo released by the Afghan Presidential Palace, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, center, speaks to U.S. peace envoy Zalmay Khalilzad, third left, at the presidential palace in Kabul. Khalilzad is in a hurry to find a peace deal for Afghanistan that would allow America to bring home its troops after 17 years of war. The main talks are between Khalilzad and the Taliban’s political leadership, which is based in the Gulf nation of Qatar. (Afghan Presidential Palace via AP, File) AP