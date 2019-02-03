In a tragedy at sea, at least 16 Haitians are dead in the Bahamas

At least 16 Haitians are dead in waters near the island of Abaco in the Bahamas after the vessel carrying them apparently sunk.
The death toll is expected to grow after divers on Sunday found more bodies, a Royal Bahamas Defense Force spokesman, Tellis Bethel, told the Miami Herald.
A joint search launched on Saturday by the Royal Bahamas Defense Force, local authorities and the U.S. Coast Guard has so far led to 15 Haitians being rescued.
The search was launched approximately six miles off the coast of mainland Abaco in the northern Bahamas after local residents discovered four bodies in the water near the entrance of Marsh Harbour in Abaco.
Meanwhile the 15 survivors were found on a cay and taken aboard a Royal Bahamas Defense Force ship and subsequently taken to a clinic in Marsh Harbour for evaluation. They were later handed over to Immigration and police officials for further investigation.
The incident is believed to have occurred sometime before dawn on Saturday, the Royal Bahamas Defense Force said in a statement.
That same afternoon, a U.S. Coast Guard helicopter spotted a submerged vessel on the seabed in the reef-filled bodies near Fowl Cay. There, local and Royal Bahamas Defense Force divers found 12 bodies.
On Sunday, more bodies were discovered inside the same sunken vessel.
“Thus far for the year, approximately 300 Haitians have been apprehended by the RBDF for illegal entry during four separate incidents,” the Royal Defense Force said. “The Haitian nationals have all been charged before the courts and ordered repatriated to Haiti.”
