Venezuela’s Guaidó warns Maduro he’s crossing a ‘red line’ amid intimidation fears

Venezuela’s interim President Juan Guaidó warned the Nicolás Maduro administration that it was crossing a “red line” after security forces apparently harassed his family.

During a speech laying out his administration’s economic recovery plans, Guaidó was told that members of the FAES special forces were at his home and he asked the audience, which included members of the diplomatic corps, to join him.

As he headed to the apartment he tweeted that he would hold Maduro personally “responsible for the well being of my daughter who is there.”

By the time he arrived the FAES unit had left without ever entering the building. Guaidó thanked alert neighbors and the quick response of citizens for defusing the situation.

“They’re little game of intimidation didn’t end well for them,” Guaidó told reporters, as he held his fidgeting daughter. “They came here to intimidate…they’re the ones who want to cross a red line.”

Guaidó and Maduro both claim to be the president of the South American nation. While Guaidó enjoys popular and international support, Maduro still holds the reins of the military. And there have been fears that he might try to detain or jail Guaidó, as he has with past political rivals.

The opposition is calling for nationwide protests on Saturday to demand that Maduro step down and allow new elections.