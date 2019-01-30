World

Malaysia crowns Pahang state’s Sultan Abdullah as 16th king

The Associated Press

January 30, 2019 11:00 PM

Malaysia's King Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah, right, prays next to Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad during his welcome ceremony at Parliament House in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019. Sultan Abdullah, ruler of central Pahang state, was named Malaysia's new king, replacing Sultan Muhammad V who abdicated unexpectedly after just two years on the throne.
KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia

Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah of central Pahang state has been crowned as Malaysia's 16th king under a unique rotating monarchy system, nearly a month after the sudden abdication of Sultan Muhammad V.

Garbed in aqua blue regalia, Sultan Abdullah, 59, took his oath of office in a ceremony Thursday in the national palace.

Nine hereditary state rulers take turns as king for five-year terms under the world's only such system. Sultan Muhammad V, 49, abruptly resigned Jan. 6 as Malaysia's king after just two years on the throne in the first abdication in the nation's history. No reason was given, but it came after he reportedly married a 25-year-old former Russian beauty queen in November.

