Investigations, parallel ambassadors, rumors of war. Another day in politically divided Venezuela

Locked in a battle for control of Venezuela, the country’s attorney general on Tuesday asked the courts to investigate interim President Juan Guaidó and deny him permission to leave the nation. The move came as the opposition-led National Assembly began naming parallel ambassadors and Colombia tried to tamp down fears that U.S. troops might be on their way to its shared border with Venezuela.
In a series of fast-moving events, Attorney General Tarek William Saab on Tuesday blamed Guaidó for ongoing violence and international sanctions against the government of Nicolás Maduro and said the acts “imply that serious crimes have been committed against the constitution.”
Along with barring Guaidó from leaving the country, he’s also asking the courts to freeze his bank accounts pending investigation.
The measures against Guaidó come as the 35-year-old politician is trying to force Maduro to step down and call for new elections. While Guaidó has broad internal and international support, Saab’s actions underscore that Maduro, 56, still has the power of the courts and the military on his side.
Speaking to reporters on the steps of the National Assembly, Guaidó said he wasn’t downplaying the threat of arrest “but there’s nothing new under the sun.
“Unfortunately, this is a regime that has no answers for the Venezuelan people,” he said. “The only answer is more repression and more persecution.”
Human rights groups say there are more than 287 political prisoners in Venezuela and the administration routinely jails and sidelines its rivals.
Guaidó declared himself interim president on Jan. 23 amid growing anti-government protests that have left dozens of civilians dead. Despite not having much real power, he’s been pushing forward an ambitious agenda. On Tuesday, the National Assembly began naming ambassadors that will represent the Guaidó administration in the region. And he’s calling for new nationwide demonstrations on Wednesday and Saturday.
On Monday, Washington rattled Caracas by freezing the assets of the state-run PDVSA oil company, the government’s economic lifeline.
Guaidó said that measure was necessary to keep Maduro officials from looting government coffers, and he said the assets that are being held in the U.S. will help a future administration jump-start a moribund economy.
Maduro accuses the United States of trying to steal Venezuela’s oil wealth, including the U.S. based CITGO gas stations.
Also on Monday, U.S. National Security Adviser John Bolton raised alarms when he was spotted carrying a legal pad with a note that said “5,000 troops to Colombia.”
On Tuesday, Colombia Foreign Minister Carlos Holmes Trujillo reiterated that he did not know “the reason or the implications” of Bolton’s note, but he said the U.S. had never discussed sending troops in Colombia.
Colombia and Venezuela have been at odds for years, and Maduro often accuses his counterparts in Bogotá of plotting coup or invasion plans. The U.S. Embassy confirmed that Major General Mark Stammer, the commander of Southern Command, was in Colombia but downplayed his presence saying “this trip has been planned for several months and is part of a reoccurring series of meetings with our regional partners.”
