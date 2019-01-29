World

U.S. State Department issues ‘Do Not Travel’ advisory about Venezuela

By David J. Neal

January 29, 2019 12:54 PM

Venezuela National Guard deploys armored trucks in El Paraíso

The Bolivarian National Guard charges demonstrators on January 23, 2019 on the Francisco Fajardo highway at the height of El Paraíso with armored trucks and anti-riot groups.
The U.S. State Department on Tuesday issued a Level 4: Do Not Travel advisory for Venezuela, a day after the United States announced sanctions against Venezuela’s state-owned oil company.

As the United States tries to lead President Nicolás Maduro out of office and usher in National Assembly head Juan Guaidó, the State Department says, “Do not travel to Venezuela due to crime, civil unrest, poor health infrastructure, and arbitrary arrest and detention of U.S. citizens.”

Adding to the arrest-and-detention warning, the advisory later says, “Venezuelan authorities may not notify the U.S. Embassy of the detention of a U.S. citizen, and consular access to detainees may be denied or severely delayed.”

Other pieces of advice for those who choose to head for Venezuela anyway:

Do not travel between cities after dark.

Avoid travel between Simón Bolívar International Airport and Caracas at night.

Do not take unregulated taxis from Simón Bolívar International Airport, and avoid ATMs in this area.

Avoid demonstrations.

Bring a sufficient supply of over-the-counter and prescription medicines.

Register in theSmart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) to get alerts and be more accessible in case of emergency.

