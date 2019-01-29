Myanmar parliament approves step toward charter change

Parliament Chairman T Khun Myat leaves after a regular session of the Union Parliament in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019. Myanmar's parliament on Tuesday voted to set up a committee to amend the country's 2008 Constitution, which was written to ensure that the country's military retains major influence over government, including veto power over changes in constitutional law. The proposal to set up the committee was submitted by the ruling National League for Democracy party of Aung San Suu Kyi, and opposed by the military, who hold 25% of the seats in the national legislature, and who boycotted the vote. Aung Shine Oo AP Photo