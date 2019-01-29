Afghans wary over talks with Taliban as US cites progress

Nawid, a 21-year-old student who lost his brother and who was himself wounded in a deadly Taliban suicide attack on the Afghan capital's Green Village neighborhood earlier this month, lies in bed at home during an interview with The Associated Press, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019. Kabul residents are wary of peace talks with the Taliban, even as Afghan officials express hope that negotiations could lead to lasting peace in their war-ravaged country. Rahmat Gul AP Photo