Rare tornado leaves 3 dead, many injured in Cuba

A rare and powerful tornado tore through the eastern end of Havana during the night Sunday, leaving at least three dead, 172 people injured, and severe damage to homes and the power grid.
President Miguel Díaz-Canel toured the devastated neighborhood of Regla before dawn and reported on his Twitter account: “Damages are severe, up to the moment we lament the loss of three human lives and are caring for 172 injured.” He said work brigades were on the scene and the Council of Ministers had been convened to assess damages and plan recovery efforts.
Guanabacoa, another working-class neighborhood that sits on the opposite side of Havana’s port from the capital city’s downtown, also suffered heavy damages as did the neighborhoods of Cerro and 10 de Octubre.
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
But the entire city was affected by heavy rains and high winds as a cold front moved across Havana toward the east, spawning the tornado in its midst. The tornado struck about 8:30 p.m. Sunday and one of the first indications that authorities received was a report of an overturned bus.
Luis Antonio Torres Iríbar, president of the Havana Provincial Defense Council, said he had experienced many severe weather events in the eastern provinces but said he believed that this was the first severe tornado since 1940.
An intense tornado hit Bejucal in Mayabeque Province in 1940.
While cold fronts often bring high winds and coastal flooding in Cuba during the winter months, a tornado is a very unusual meteorological event.
In an interview with the Cuban media, he said that in some neighborhoods “the impact has been severe... it has profoundly affected institutions, homes in our territory, especially in the municipality of Regla.”
Much of the housing stock in Regla was already in deteriorated condition before the tornado and in some dwellings entire floors and wall collapsed.
The fierce storm crumbled homes, downed power lines, blew out windows, overturned cars and buses, tossed metal roofing crazily on to balconies and splintered large trees that came crashing down on homes and vehicles.
Pillars, balconies, and other buildings adornments came crashing into the streets, which were clogged with piles of rubble Monday. But Cubans were out and about, dodging downed power lines and incapacitated vehicles.
In the most affected areas, electrical, gas, water and telephone service had all been cut, said Torres.
The Associated Press reported the tornado sucked out windows in the seven-story Daughters of Galicia Hospital and the patients — new and expectant mothers— had to be evacuated.
Follow Mimi Whitefield on Twitter: @HeraldMimi
Comments