Private military contractors from Russia reportedly in Venezuela to protect Maduro

Private military contractors from Russia are reportedly in Venezuela to reinforce the security of the ruling Nicolás Maduro, the Reuters news agency reported, citing two people close to Russian military circles.
The leader of the local chapter of the paramilitary group known as the Cossacks, Yevgeny Shabayev, told Reuters that there could already be some 400 contractors in Venezuela. Shabayev said the contingent left for Venezuela earlier this week, a day or two before Wednesday’s protests.
He added that they traveled on two charter flights that landed in Havana and that from there they took commercial flights to Venezuela. Other unnamed sources told the news agency that the contractors were comprised of smaller groups. Their mission is to beef up security for Maduro as tensions increase over a political stalemate between the Maduro regime and the internationally-recognized interim government of Juan Guaidó.
“Our people are there directly for his protection,” Shabayev told Reuters.
