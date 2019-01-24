Venezuela’s military pledges allegiance to Maduro amid political crisis

Flanked by commanders of the armed forces, Venezuelan Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino López said the country’s military was firmly behind President Nicolás Maduro and the constitution and warned those who were supporting Juan Guaidó’s claim to leadership that they were engaged in a “dangerous plan” that was “destined to fail.”
In a national address, López said he had been in communication with his field commanders and different branches of the military and they were unified in their support of 56-year-old Maduro.
Venezuelans have been waiting for signs of fraying in the military after Guaidó, the head of the National Assembly, swore himself in as interim president on Wednesday and called for new elections.
The United States, Canada, Brazil and Colombia, among others, have recognized Guaidó as the head of state, but analysts warn that he’ll need military support in order to effectively carry out a transition.
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
López called Wednesday’s actions “shameful” and accused Washington of being behind a “hybrid war” that includes sanctions, misinformation and coup plots “to justify a military intervention.”
He also said the armed forces support members of the European Union who have been advocating for a negotiated solution to the crisis.
“It’s not a war between brothers that will resolve the problems of Venezuela,” he said. “It’s negotiations.”
Guaidó and the opposition controlled congress have been trying to drive a wedge between Maduro and the armed forces by offering military officials amnesty if they help restore the constitutional order, meaning sideline Maduro.
On Wednesday, Venezuela saw some of the largest anti-government marches in recent memory that resulted in sporadic violence. The Venezuelan Observatory for Civil Conflict, an advocacy group, said 16 people have died during the current round of protests.
Comments