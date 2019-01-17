Car bomb in Colombian capital leaves at least 9 dead; suspect identified

An SUV carrying more than 150 pounds of explosives detonated at a police academy in Colombia’s capital on Thursday, killing at least nine and leaving more than 50 people injured, according to authorities.
The explosion took place around 9:30 a.m. at the General Santander police academy in southern Bogotá.
“This was an attack on an academic institution where there were unarmed youth,” President Iván Duque said after touring the site. “This demented act of terrorism will not go unpunished.”
Attorney General Néstor Martinez identified the driver of the vehicle — who is thought to have died in the blast — as José Aldemar Rojas Rodriguez.
Martinez stopped short of saying what group or groups might have been behind the attack, as the investigation is ongoing. And no one immediately took responsibility for the bombing, which is shaping up to be one of the deadliest in the city in more than a decade.
The FARC political party — formed in the wake of the 2016 peace accord with what was Colombia’s largest guerrilla group — condemned the attack.
Social media sites runs by the National Liberation Army (ELN), which has been stepping up attacks and criminal activities in recent months, did not immediately address the presumed car bombing.
But the group is known to be active in Arauca, the southern border state where authorities said the alleged driver had previously registered a vehicle.
An eye witness told Caracol Radio that a truck had pulled up to the police check point at the academy, and that when a bomb-sniffing dog began barking the driver sped into the compound. Video on social media sites, showed a twisted, smoldering hulk of a vehicle, body parts and the blast-pitted walls of buildings on the campus.
Martinez identified the car as a 1993 Nissan Patrol.
Ecuadorean President Lenín Moreno confirmed that one of the dead was an Ecuadorean cadet studying at the academy. The U.S. Embassy in Colombia offered its condolences and said the U.S. government was prepared to help in the investigation.
The last major bombings in the capital took place in 2017. In February, an explosive device near the city’s bull ring killed two people, and in June a blast at the upscale Andino shopping center killed three. That attack was attributed to the People’s Revolutionary Movement (MRP), which is thought to have ties to the ELN.
