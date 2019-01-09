Maldivians asked to report on possible graft of prior gov’t

FILE- In this Feb. 3, 2018, file photo, Maldivian President Yameen Abdul Gayoom, center, surrounded by his body guards arrives to address his supporters in Male, Maldives. The Maldives' government has asked citizens to report information regarding allegations of corruption and abuse of power during the tenure of the strongman leader defeated in elections last year. The request, in a statement from the president's office on Wednesday, Jan. 9, came a day after police questioned Gayoom over alleged illegal financial transactions for a third time. Mohamed Sharuhaan, File AP Photo