Mexico asks US to investigate tear gas incident at border

Migrants run after U.S. Border Patrol agents throw tear gas to the Mexican side of the fence after the migrants climbed the border fence to get into the U.S. side to San Diego, from Tijuana, Mexico, Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2019. Discouraged by the long wait to apply for asylum through official ports of entry, many migrants from recent caravans are choosing to cross the U.S. border wall and hand themselves in to border patrol agents. Daniel Ochoa de Olza AP Photo