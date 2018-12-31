AP Investigation: Food aid stolen as Yemen starves

A worn-out list of registered names for aid by Relief International, part of the World Food Program, is posted in Aden, Yemen in this July 23, 2018 photo. The U.N.’s World Food Program has 5,000 distribution sites across the country targeting 10 million people a month with food baskets but says it can monitor only 20 percent of the deliveries. Armed factions on all sides of Yemen conflict are diverting aid for their own purposes, worsening the country’s humanitarian crisis, an AP investigation found. Nariman El-Mofty AP Photo