Brazil’s president-elect vows to loosen gun laws

Shirts with the image of Brazil's President-elect Jair Bolsonaro are displayed for sale in front of the Cathedral, in Brasilia, Brazil, Friday, Dec. 28, 2018. The Secretary of Public Security in Brasilia said that they are expecting as many as 500,000 people to attend the ceremony. Brazil's military has deployed anti-aircraft missiles and fighter jets to protect the event from the air. On the ground, more than 3,000 police and military will take to the streets. Eraldo Peres AP Photo