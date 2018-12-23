Group that escorts migrant caravans draws more scrutiny

FILE - In this Oct. 22, 2018 file photo, migrant activist Irineo Mujica, center, of the group Pueblo Sin Fronteras or People Without Borders, holds a megaphone as a Central American migrant speak to reporters during a press conference in Tapachula, Mexico. The activist group that escorted thousands of Central Americans to the U.S. border is under fire from allies and some of the migrants themselves. They say the organization downplayed the dangers of the trek and misled them about how long they would have to wait around to apply for asylum. Pueblo Sin Fronteras, or People Without Borders, is defending itself, saying the migrants made their own decision to press on toward the United States. Moises Castillo AP Photo