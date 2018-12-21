Cleric: 1988 Lockerbie plane bombing will never be forgotten

A woman reaches out to touch the main memorial stone in memory of the victims of the bombing of Pan Am flight 103, in the garden of remembrance near Lockerbie, Scotland Friday Dec. 21, 2018. On Dec. 21, 1988, 270 people were killed when a terrorist bomb exploded aboard the Pan Am flight Boeing 747 over Lockerbie, Scotland, sending wreckage crashing to the ground. Scott Heppell AP Photo