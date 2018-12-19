Scientists lobby Mexico president over endangered porpoise

FILE - In this July 8, 2017 file photo, a woman with the World Wildlife Fund carries a paper mache replica of the critically endangered porpoise known as the "vaquita marina" during an event in front of the National Palace calling on the government to take additional steps to protect the world's smallest marine mammal, in Mexico City. The vaquita is the world’s smallest and most endangered porpoise, and lives only in the Gulf, also known as the Sea of Cortez. Experts say as few as 15 of the marine mammals remain in the wild, and none have ever been held in captivity. Rebecca Blackwell, File AP Photo