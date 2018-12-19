UN General Assembly endorses global migration accord

FILE - In this Sept. 15, 2015 file photo, United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees Antonio Guterres, right, speaks during a media conference in Brussels. The U.N. General Assembly has endorsed a sweeping accord to ensure safe and orderly migration Wednesday, Dec. 19, 2018, over opposition from five countries, including the United States and Hungary. Guterres welcomed the resolution's adoption, saying the compact provides a platform for international cooperation that points the way "toward humane and sensible action to benefit countries of origin, transit and destination as well as migrants themselves." Virginia Mayo, File AP Photo