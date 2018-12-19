Chechen critic fears for his life as he faces deportation

In this photo taken on Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2018, Tumso Abdurakhmanov, the 32-year-old Chechen video blogger, holds a letter from Interpol during an interview with The Associated Press somewhere in Poland. Abdurakhmanov, a critic of the Chechen ruler, faces deportation from Poland as European nations become increasingly wary of sheltering refugees from Chechnya. Francesca Ebel AP Photo