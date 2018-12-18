World

Fighting in Yemeni city dies down as cease-fire takes hold

By AHMED AL-HAJ The Associated Press

December 18, 2018 05:46 AM

FILE - In this Sept. 29, 2018 file photo, fishermen rest on their boats before fishing at the main fishing port, in Hodeida, Yemen. Officials in Yemen said a cease-fire took effect at midnight Monday, Dec. 18, 2018, in the Red Sea port of Hodeida after intense fighting between government-allied forces and Shiite rebels erupted shortly before the U.N.-brokered truce. Yemen's civil war, in which a Saudi-led coalition is fighting on the government’s side against the rebels, has pushed much of the country to the brink of famine.
SANAA, Yemen

Yemeni officials say the key port city of Hodeida is calm, hours after a U.N.-mediated cease-fire went into effect between government-allied forces and the country's rebels.

Fighting subsided as the cease-fire took effect early on Tuesday, with only the sporadic sound of machineguns heard in the city, which handles about 70 percent of Yemen's imports.

The cease-fire was agreed to last week by the two sides during U.N.-sponsored talks in Sweden. Under the agreement, a joint committee led by U.N. officers will oversee the cease-fire.

U.N. envoy Martin Griffith has said the committee is expected to start its work swiftly "to translate the momentum built up in Sweden into achievements on the ground."

Yemen's four-year conflict pits the government, backed by a Saudi-led coalition, against Shiite rebels known as Houthis.

