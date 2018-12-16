North Korea marks 7th anniversary of Kim Jong Il’s death

FILE - In this April 25, 2002, file photo, then North Korean leader Kim Jong Il claps from the balcony as soldiers salute him during a military parade, celebrating the foundation of the armed forces in Pyongyang, North Korea. North Koreans are marking the anniversary of the death of leader Kim Jong Il seven years ago with visits to statues and vows of loyalty to his son, Kim Jong Un. Katsumi Kasahara, File AP Photo