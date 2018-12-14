Romania rejects request by Turkey to extradite journalist

Kamil Demirkaya, a Turkish journalist who was temporarily detained based on an extradition request from Turkey for "being a member of a criminal, terrorist group", talks on the phone in front of the Bucharest Court of Appeal in Bucharest, Romania, Wednesday, Dec. 05, 2018. A Turkish journalist suspected of having links to Fethullah Gulen, the U.S.-based cleric blamed by Turkey for orchestrating a failed coup in 2016, was temporarily detained Wednesday in Romania, authorities said. Andreea Alexandru AP Photo