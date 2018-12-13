Scores of migrant girls quietly vanishing from Indonesia

In this Oct. 21, 2018, photo, a framed photo of Adelina Sau hangs on the wall of her family's home in Abi village in West Timor, Indonesia. Adelina had been working as a maid for a Malaysian family when a local lawmaker's office received a tip from neighbors who suspected she was being abused. Following her death, an autopsy determined she died of septicemia and cited possible abuse and neglect. Tatan Syuflana AP Photo