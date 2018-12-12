Philippine Congress votes to extend martial law in south

Protesters clench their fists during a rally at the Lower House to coincide with the joint Senate and Congress vote for the third extension of Martial Law in southern Philippines Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2018 in suburban Quezon city northeast of Manila, Philippines. In their statement, various opposition groups condemned the extension of Martial Law which allegedly will "lead to untimely death of more community leaders, human rights defenders, Indigenous Peoples, and Muslim opposition groups." Bullit Marquez AP Photo