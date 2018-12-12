Iraq welcomes Nobel Peace Prize winner Murad

The Peace Prize laureate Nadia Murad from Iraq, gives a speech during the Nobel Peace Prize Ceremony in Oslo Town Hall, Oslo, Monday Dec. 10, 2018. Dr. Denis Mukwege of Congo and Nadia Murad of Iraq jointly receive the Nobel Peace Prize recognising their efforts to end the use of sexual violence as a weapon of war and armed conflict. NTB scanpix via AP, Pool Haakon Mosvold Larsen