US returns 3 war bells seized from Philippines a century ago

FILE - In this Nov. 14, 2018, file photo, Philippine ambassador to the U.S., Jose Manuel Romualdez, left, and U.S. Defense Secretary James Mattis shake hands at two of the Bells of Balangiga at F.E. Warren Air Force Base in Cheyenne, Wyoming. Three church bells seized by American troops as war trophies more than a century ago arrived in Manila on Tuesday, Dec. 11, 2018 to be handed back to the Philippines in a move long demanded by Filipino leaders, including the current president, who is critical of Washington and has moved closer to China. Mead Gruver, File AP Photo