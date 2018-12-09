For Palestinian children in Gaza, an education in conflict

In this Sept. 12, 2018, photo, Raed Abu Khader, right, holds a wet cloth on the forehead of his 12-year-old son Mohammed in Gaza City. Mohammed was shot in the leg at one of the demonstrations on Gaza strip's border with Israel. Ever since Hamas launched demonstrations in March against Israel's blockade of Gaza, children have been a constant presence in the crowds. Since then, U.N. figures show that 948 children under 18 have been shot by Israeli forces and 2,295 have been hospitalized, including 17 who have had a limb amputated. Felipe Dana AP Photo