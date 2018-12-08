Battle of wills: Tiny order of French nuns takes on Vatican

FILE - In this Sunday, April 1, 2018 file photo, nuns are silhouetted in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican. The Vatican is facing a dilemma after nearly all the nuns in a tiny French religious order threatened to renounce their vows rather than accept the removal of their superior. The standoff marks an extraordinary battle of wills between the Vatican and the group of 39 nuns who run homes for the aged in rural France. Andrew Medichini, File AP Photo