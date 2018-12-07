Greece: More than 100 people detained during rioting

Hooded youths throw petrol bombs at riot police in the Athens neighborhood of Exarchia, a haven for extreme leftists and anarchists, Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018 after a rally commemorating the killing of a 15-year old student back in 2008. Demonstrators in Greece threw firebombs and pelted police with rocks Thursday as marches on the 10th anniversary of the fatal police shooting of a teenager degenerated into violence. Yorgos Karahalis AP Photo